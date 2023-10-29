Serious Threats From Israel To Bomb Jerusalem Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN/ October 29, 2023 -



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society received two strongly worded phone calls from Israeli authorities this morning, warning the administration of the Jerusalem Hospital, affiliated with the association, located in the Tel Al-Hawa area of Gaza City, to evacuate immediately. Otherwise, the association would be held fully responsible for the lives of citizens within.

Previously, we announced that the hospital is treating hundreds of wounded, injured, and patients in its premises, including those in the intensive care unit, as well as infants in the neonatal ward. Additionally, 12,000 displaced civilians, mostly women and children, have sought temporary refuge inside the hospital, considering it a safe haven. The hospital staff, the operating room, and emergency response teams are also providing services to hundreds of thousands of citizens in northern Gaza.

These threats from Israeli authorities come despite international humanitarian law's clear provisions for the protection of civilians, medical facilities, and their staff. The signatories of the Geneva Conventions have a legal responsibility to ensure the protection of medical personnel and civilian individuals in all circumstances.

We call on our partners in the international Red Cross and Red Crescent movement to intervene immediately and urgently to ensure the protection of civilians, the association's facilities, and its staff in accordance with international humanitarian law. We renew our appeal to the entire international community, United Nations institutions, and all international organizations to take immediate and urgent action to prevent the targeting and bombing of Jerusalem Hospital and other hospitals in the Gaza Strip and to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.



