Two Backgrounds, One Passion In The Heart Of The Emmental

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Im Herzen des Emmentals: Zwei Käser, zwei Geschichten, eine gemeinsame Leidenschaft



Italiano (it) Nel cuore dell'Emmental: due storie, una sola passione (original)

“I'm proud to be a cheesemaker,” says Yammen, his eyes brimming with enthusiasm. Next to him, Andrea adds rennet to the goat's milk after checking its temperature. We are at the Gohl cheese dairy in the Emmental valley, canton Bern.

This rolling landscape, dotted with traditional farms with red geraniums in the windows, is the birthplace of the famous Swiss cheese with holes. A babbling river flows through the valley. From afar comes the tinkling of cowbells. It is a bucolic scene which, until a few years ago, Yammen did not even know existed.

Yammen is a 28-year-old Syrian refugee.“I fled from Hama, a city in central Syria, six years ago. I could not serve in an army that would have forced me to kill my own countrymen,” he says. He first reached Turkey, where he stayed for six months, waiting for his family – his mother, two brothers and a sister – to join him. His father died when he was five.

Once reunited, the family continued their journey together.“We made it to Greece by dinghy, but got stuck there for a year,” he says.

In 2016 they were unable to move on following the closure of the Balkan route. We ask him to tell us about the reception centres where they stayed. He looks down from his full six feet, as if having to explain to a child what it means to be a refugee.“There were no centres for asylum-seekers. We lived on the streets, in very tough conditions.”

Then came an unexpected turn of events. In 2017, thanks to the UNHCR resettlement programme – of which Switzerland is also part – he and his family boarded a plane to Zurich. They were assigned to the centre for asylum-seekers in Konolfingen, canton Bern. Six months later, they were transferred to Langnau.