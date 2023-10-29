No School In Some Jawzjan's Dokoh District Villages

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): The residents of some villages in the Khawaja Dokoh district of northern Jawzjan province have complained against the non-availability of schools in some villages of the district while education officials pledged to address the issue.

According to the local sources no school has been established in the Bashi Kot, Band Choghan and Khatae Sae and Majeed Dadoq villages in the past 20 years and most of children in these schools derived of education.

Ghulam Sakhi, the resident of Bashi Kot village said the non-availability of schools in the district created huge problems, adding that no school had been created for children in this village.

“Insecurity was the cause that no school was created in our locality during the past government,” he added.

He asked the (IEA) government to take step for the creation of schools and education facilities in their village.

Mohammad Sharif, the resident of Choghan, village expressed similar complaint and accused the past government for committing negligence.

He said:“We conveyed it to the top official often but not attention was paid to address our problems, officials often pledged to address the problem which was not materialized in the past 20 years.”

He believed if schools are established, people will improve in different aspects of life and their children will get education as well.

Mohammad Sediq, the resident of Majeed Qadoq village, said:“Few years back a primary school was created in our village but our children did not studied in these schools because the building was constructed but no teacher was available.”

He said besides the non-availability of schools, the residents of Majeed Qoduq village were deprived of drinking water and health facilities as well.

Ramazan, the resident of Khatae Sae village, said no education facility was provided for their children in the past 20 years.

He said:“Still our children did not go to school and deprived of education, I want officials to create schools and learning facilities in our village.”

“If like in the past we are given empty promises then our children will be deprived of education.”

Mawlavi Mohammad Tahir Jawad, Jawzjan Education Director, told Pajhwok Afghan News earlier a delegation was sent to these villages to inspect the situation and the delegation had completed its findings.

“Our finding showed that imaginary schools existed in the Khatae Sae, Majeed Qadoq, Band Choghan and Bashi Kot villages in the past and no real education facility was provided to its residents,” he said.

He said efforts had been made to take emergency steps for the creation of local classes schools in these villages.

