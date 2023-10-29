Nimroz Woman Establishes Academy For Girls

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): For the first time in northwestern Nimroz province, a woman has established an educational centre for girls, a move commended by female students.

Huma Anwari opened the Parwaz Education Academy two weeks ago in Zaranj, the provincial capital. This centre provides English language, computer and Quran education.

The founder of the centre told Pajhwok Afghan News that she had opened the academy after the closure of girls' schools.

Anwari, who previously served as a teacher at the Barak Institute of Higher Education, is currently teaching in a private school besides running her own academy.

She said:“I have invested 100,000 afghanis and purchased the required equipment and tools - eight laptops, tables, chairs, white boards, monitors and teaching aids.”

She added the objective was to give hope for girls and enable them to continue their education despite the closure of schools for them across the country.

According to her, English language, computer and Quran classes have been launched at the academy, where 50 girls are currently studying.

To expand the educational centre in the future, she urged the private sector, donors and the caretaker government to support her.

“I want to create a suitable educational environment for girls under the Islamic law and policies of the caretaker government. I hope donors and the government will help me expand this centre,” she added.

Amina, a computer programme student, said she was happy that such an academy had been created for the first time in the province.

“In Nimroz, we had an educational academy for girls called Challenger, which was managed by men, but it has also been shut. This is the first time that girls are being taught by women in the province.”

Amina said she once worked for an organisation, but had lost her job.

Fatima, learning English language, said:“No institution has so far established a centre that imparts modern education. But fortunately, enough, this academy is the best opportunity for girls.”

She commented:“I'm really happy with the establishment of this centre, where modern and religious education is being imparted. This is a great service to girls.”

Ayesha, who has joined the Quran class, said she had been disappointed by the closure of schools for girls.

“I was in the eight grade when schools for girls were shut. For two years, I have been at home. I heard from my neighbour's daughter that she is teaching Quran here with Tajweed,” she explained.

Maulvi Gulbuddin Sharifi, an official of education department, also welcomed the establishment of the academy.“The policy to ban schools above sixth grade is in line with Islamic rules.”

He said:“We are not against girls' education; it is very good that girls are taught by female teachers and hejab is fully observed here. I agree that every male and female should pursue religious and modern knowledge.”

sa