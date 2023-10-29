13 Injured Persons Taken To Hospital As Fresh Quake Jolts West Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Thirteen injured persons have been taken to hospital as a fresh quake struck west Afghanistan's Herat province on Saturday night, head of the province's regional hospital Noor Gul Walizada said.
According to the data from the United States Geological Survey, the quake with a magnitude of 5.0 and an epicenter depth of 10 km, occurred at 11:57 p.m. local time on Saturday, while at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, another 4.8-magnitude quake hit Herat.
A total of 13 injured persons have been taken to the hospital, the official confirmed.
According to locals, the quake also caused property damage.
Since Oct. 7, several tremors struck Herat and the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces, causing thousands of casualties, besides destroying thousands of residential houses. ■
