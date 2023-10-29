Pence Drops Out Of 2024 U.S. Republican Presidential Race

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announced Saturday that he suspended his 2024 campaign for the White House.

“It's become clear to me: This is not my time,” Pence said during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual conference in Las Vegas.“After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.”

Pence, 64, who was Indiana governor and a congressman before becoming vice president, announced his bid for the White House in early June.

The former vice president failed to attract enough primary voters and donors to sustain his campaign which has languished in the low single digits in polls. Former President Donald Trump is now the frontrunner in the Republican presidential race.

According to the latest campaign filing, Pence has raised 3.3 million U.S. dollars during the third fundraising quarter, coupled with around 620,000 dollars in debt.

Pence's decision, over two months before Iowa caucuses that he had staked his campaign on, saves him from accumulating additional debt, as well as the embarrassment of potentially failing to qualify for the third Republican primary debate on Nov. 8 in Miami, said local media. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author