Qatar Chamber's Panel Reviews Measures To Improve Private Health Sector's Business Environment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Chamber's Health Committee recently held a meeting presided over by QC board member and chairperson of the committee, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani.

The meeting was attended by the committee's members, along with Mohamed Hassan Al Malki, Assistant Undersecretary for Commerce Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), and Ayed Al Qahtani, Director of the Commercial Registration and Licenses Department at MoCI.

The meeting touched on many topics related to clinics and private health centres, as well as the improvement of the business environment of the health private sector.

Speaking at the meeting, Al Ahmadani that the committee looks forward to holding numerous meetings with officials from concerned bodies in the state and enhancing means of communication with these authorities.

For his part, Mohamed Al Malki noted that Ministry of Commerce and Industry, under the directive of the Minister, is seeking to continuously communicate and boost cooperation with the Chamber. He affirmed that both parties are partners in the economic development.

In turn, Ayed Al Qahtani indicated that the private sector is one of the most important sectors, ensuring that procedures relating to licenses of the private health sector are constantly being reviewed for further improvement.

MENAFN29102023000067011011ID1107325089