Sunak And Macron Stress Need For Urgent Aid In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday underlined the importance of shipping urgent humanitarian support into war-torn Gaza, the UK government said.

They spoke by telephone following the expansion of Israel's military operation against Hamas and expressed "their shared concern at the risk of escalation in the wider region", said a Downing Street spokesperson.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed -- half of them children -- by Israel's relentless retaliatory bombardments.

"The leaders stressed the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support into Gaza," said the readout of the conversation between Sunak and Macron.

"They agreed to work together on efforts both to get crucial food, fuel, water and medicine to those who need it, and to get foreign nationals out."

The pair updated each other on the conversations they have had with leaders in the region "to stress the importance of working to ensure regional stability."

"They expressed their shared concern at the risk of escalation in the wider region, in particular in the West Bank," the readout added.

Sunak and Macron also "agreed that it was important not to lose sight of the long-term future of the region and, in particular, the need for a two-state solution".

