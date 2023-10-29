Telecommunications And Internet Partially Resumed In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology announced Sunday that telecommunications and internet services have partially resumed in the Gaza Strip after more than 30 hours of a complete outage of these services as a result of the Israeli aggression.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Telecommunications explained that this development is a result of the collective efforts and diplomatic initiatives at the regional and international levels.

The ministry stressed the vital role of local, Arab, and international media, as well as the campaigns initiated by thousands of activists and social media users within the past few hours. These efforts have been aimed at exerting pressure on the Israeli occupation and international bodies to restore telecommunication services to the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian (WAFA) news agency.

The ministry pointed out that Palestinian technical teams in local companies are working around the clock to minimize the damage inflicted by the Israeli occupation on the telecommunication infrastructure. They are striving to secure telecommunication and internet services for the entire region despite power outages and fuel shortages. (QNA)

