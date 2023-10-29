Palestinian Martyred, Others Injured In Nablus

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One Palestinian was martyred at dawn Sunday after he was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation gunfire, while others were injured after the Israeli occupation forces stormed Nablus in the northern West Bank.

According to medical sources, a 25-year-old young man was martyred as a result of a critical injury in the chest, and 10 others were injured by live bullets during confrontations that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces who stormed Askar camp, east of Nablus, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

In addition, four Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire at dawn Sunday after the occupation forces stormed Balata Camp, east of Nablus.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, and caused massive destruction to infrastructure. (QNA)

