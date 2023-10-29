Jammu And Kashmir: Police Official Shot At Eidgah In Srinagar

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A police official was shot at Eidgah in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by terrorists on 29 October, reported news agency ANI per details, the injured inspector has been identified as Masroor Ahmad and he has been shifted to a hospital. Police said, Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was playing cricket with local boys at the Eidgah ground when he was shot by terrorists.
The security personnel have cordoned the area and the hunt for the shooter is underway, police said.\"Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. The area was cordoned off, case was registered,\" Jammu and Kashmir police posted on X (Formerly Twitter).Meanwhile, a case has been registered, police said READ: Pakistan Rangers open fire on Indian posts in Jammu and Kashmir, BSF retaliating 'befittingly' | VideoEarlier on 26 October, five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in the Machhal sector, police said agency inputs.
MENAFN29102023007365015876ID1107325062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.