Grocery Delivery Man Allegedly Rapes 19-Year-Old Woman At High-Rise Society In Greater Noida

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A horrific incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, where a 19-year-old woman inside a high-rise society was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old employee of an online grocery company, said media reports Singh, the accused who is a resident of a Greater Noida Village, had went to deliver an order at the apartment of the woman reaching the destination, he realised that the woman was alone at home. He then barged into the apartment, raped the woman and then fled the scene incident took place on Friday and after the woman registered a complaint with the police on the same day, the police formed several teams to track the accused had ordered milk and eggs on a mobile app in the morning and was alone at home when the delivery man came, said the media reports citing the police committing the crime the accused was on the run but was later arrested after a gunfight on Sunday, the reports added.“Five teams were immediately formed to investigate this. The accused was arrested from Khairpur and on reaching Sector 3, the accused snatched the government pistol and ran away. In relation to this, immediate combing was done in Sector 3 and surrounding areas with the joint efforts of the police and SWAT teams,” Hirdesh Katheriya, ADCP, Central Noida, was quoted as saying in a report by Indian Express.“During the combing, the accused opened fire on the police party with the intention to kill. The accused got shot in the leg when the police fired in self-defence,” added Katheriya the gunfight, the pistol was recovered from the accused to the police, the accused has been sent to the hospital for the treatment. His elder brother is a history sheeter. The accused has also been jailed in the past for selling illegal liquor.

