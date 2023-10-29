Andhra Pradesh News: 6 Dead After Passenger Trains Collide In Vizianagaram PM Modi Dials Railway Minister

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Andhra Pradesh news: At least six people died and 25 were injured after two passenger trains collided with each other in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The cause of the collision between two passenger trains has not been ascertained yet Pradesh train collision LIVE UpdatesOne of the trains was operating from Vizianagaram to Raigada, Odisha. Whereas, another train was going from Vishakapatnam to Palasa, Andhra Pradesh.
The Divisional Railway Manager has informed that it was a rear collision between the two passenger trains.“3 coaches were involved in the accident and 10 [were] injured. Rescue operations are underway, local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances,” he said. The death toll is likely to go up as rescue operations are underway after the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the incident from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on call. He also extended condolences to the bereaved families and wrote an X post by PMO Read: Kerala blasts: Who is Dominic Martin, the man who claimed to have detonated bombs at prayer meet?“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,” an East Coast Railway zone official said Read: Explosives used for blasts in Kerala prayer meet were kept in 'tiffin box', first explosion at 9:40 AM: ReportAccident relief trains have reached the site of the train accident. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures and dispatch of ambulances from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts of Vizianagaram. Jagan Reddy has also directed the administration to make all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care number for train accident victimsThe Indian Railways has released helpline numbers for victims of the train accident that was held between Alamanda and Kantakapalle in the Vizianagaram-Kottavalasa Rly section of Waltair Divn of ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line -0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069Waltair - 0891-2885914For quick relief of victims of train accidents, the Chief Minister ordered coordination with other government departments including health, police, and revenue, and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services, said Andhra Pradesh CMO.
Train diversion on the route due to an accidentAmid the ongoing rescue and relief work on the route after the train collision, several trains have been canceled. Routes of a few trains have been diverted or shortened due to the accident trains08527(R-VSKP) JCO:30.10.2023 IS CANCELLED08528(VSKP-R) JCO:30.10.2023 IS CANCELLEDDiverted Trains03357 (BJU-CBE) JCO:28.10.2023 IS DIVERTED VIA TIG-R-NGP-BPQ-KZZ-BZA18189(TATA-ERS) JCO:29.10.2023 IS DIVERTED VIA GTLM-TIG-NGP-BPQ-KZZ-BZA11020(BBS-CSMT) JCO:29.10.2023 DIVERTED VIA VZM-TIG-R-NGP-KZZ12703(HWH-SC) JCO:29.10.2023 DIVERTED VIA VZM-TIG-R-NGP-KZZ12245(HWH-SMVB) JCO: 29.10.2023 DIVERTED VIA VZM-TIG-R-NGP-BPQ-KZZ-BZATrain short termination20809(SBP-NED) JCO: 29.10.2023 IS SHORT TERMINATED AT VZM AND TRAIN WILL RETURN AS PASSENGER SPL EX VZM TO SBP.17479(PURI-TPTY) JCO: 29.10.2023 IS SHORT TERMINATED AT BALU AND TRAIN WILL RETURN AS PASSENGER SPL EX BALU TO PURI.07468(VSKP-VZM) JCO: 29.10.2023 IS SHORT TERMINATED AT PDT AND TRAIN WILL RETURN AS PASSENGER SPL TO VSKP.11019(CSMT-BBS)JCO:28.10.2023 IS SHORT TERMINATED AT VSKP BETWEEN VSKP & BBS IS CANCELLED.
