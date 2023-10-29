               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Andhra Pradesh Trains Collision LIVE Updates: Passenger Train Derails, 8 Dead, 20 Injured


10/29/2023 2:02:06 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "“There was an overshoot of train 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger, where 3 coaches were involved and about 10 persons were injured,\" a South Coast Railway zone official said.

