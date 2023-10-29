Twelve Dead After Plane Crashes In Brazil's Acre State

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least 12 people died after a small plane crashed near the Rio Branco airport, in the capital of the western Brazilian state of Acre, Reuters reported SundayThe plane crashed right after takeoff, killing everyone onboard including an infant, the Acre state government in a statement plane erupted in flames on impact, causing a forest fire in a remote area near Brazil's border with Peru and Bolivia, AFP reported citing local media reports,Many of the passengers were returning to the neighboring Amazonas state after receiving medical care, the local media reports said to the reports, the passenger list included six men, three women and one baby, as well as two pilots plane was headed to Envira, a small town in Amazonas state. It was operated by a local firm ART Taxi Aereo causes of the crash are still unknown, the authorities said.



