               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani To Athiya Shetty, Who Will Mark Their First


10/29/2023 2:00:59 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India. It involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.
This year,
Karwa Chauth will fall on November 01, 2023.

Karwa Chauth Special

Athiya Shetty to Kiara Advani, who will mark their first

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul got married in January 2023 and this year will be their first Karva Chauth.

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra

In February 2023, Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra and they have been dating since the release of their film 'Shershaah'.

Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra, who married politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023, will also be celebrating her first Karva Chauth.

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashish Sajnani

In June 2023, Sonnalli Seygall married her long-term boyfriend Ashish Sajnani and the couple is all set to celebrate their first
Karva Chauth.

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak

Shivaleeka Oberoi married filmmaker Abhishek Pathak in February 2023 and will celebrate her Karwa Chauth following the wedding.

Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, the state youth president of the Samajwadi Party and tied the knot in February 2023.

Hansika Motwani-Sohail Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani married her long-term boyfriend, businessman Sohail Khaturiya, on December 4, 2022, in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.

MENAFN29102023007385015968ID1107325024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search