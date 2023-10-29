Karwa Chauth: Kiara Advani To Athiya Shetty, Who Will Mark Their First

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in India. It involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands.

This year,

Karwa Chauth will fall on November 01, 2023.



Athiya Shetty to Kiara Advani, who will mark their first

Athiya Shetty married cricketer KL Rahul got married in January 2023 and this year will be their first Karva Chauth.



In February 2023, Kiara Advani married actor Sidharth Malhotra and they have been dating since the release of their film 'Shershaah'.



Parineeti Chopra, who married politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023, will also be celebrating her first Karva Chauth.



In June 2023, Sonnalli Seygall married her long-term boyfriend Ashish Sajnani and the couple is all set to celebrate their first

Karva Chauth.



Shivaleeka Oberoi married filmmaker Abhishek Pathak in February 2023 and will celebrate her Karwa Chauth following the wedding.

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad, the state youth president of the Samajwadi Party and tied the knot in February 2023.



Hansika Motwani married her long-term boyfriend, businessman Sohail Khaturiya, on December 4, 2022, in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace.