Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth Wraps Up Mumbai Shoot, Makers Share Candid Picture With Amitabh Bachchan 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) And the wait is finally over!! Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are reuniting on screen after 33 years in the film currently titled film 'Thalaivar 170'. The film is directed by TJ Gnanavel of 'Jai Bhim' fame and the team has completed its Mumbai segments and is ready to go on to the next stage of production. Recently, the film's directors posted a beautiful picture of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan spending a moment together on the sets of 'Thalaiavr 170', informing the completion of the film's schedule.

The makers captioned the photo on their official social media account, "When Superstar and Shahenshah met on the sets of #Thalaivar170 Reunion on screens after 33 years!" #Thalaivar170 will be a double dose of legends! @amitabhbachchan @rajinikanth "Finished with the MUMBAI Schedule"

Fans of both actors have expressed their appreciation for the shot, which features two legendary figures of Indian film. The filmed moment appears to be on the set of Thalaivar 170, where Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan are looking at the latter's smartphone.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's last film

These incredible men are reuniting on screen after 33 years, having previously appeared in the Bollywood film 'Hum'.

About 'Thalaivar 170'





TJ Gnanavel's Thalaivar 170 is said to portray the narrative of a former Muslim police officer who discovers riddles that motivate him to solve them. The film, which stars Rajinikanth, also features an ensemble cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Rithika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dussara Vijayan.

Philomin Raj will edit the film, which is being scored by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematographer SR Kathir assisting them. Following the release of 'Thalaivar 170' Rajinikanth will collaborate with Leo director Lokesh Kanagaraj on an action-thriller titled 'Thalaivar 171'