Kalamassery Blasts: Kochi Man Surrenders Before Police, Claims Responsibility; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events, a person named Dominic Martin has surrendered to the police, claiming responsibility for the explosions that rocked a convention centre in Kerala, killing one person and injuring dozens. The incident occurred during the Jehovah's Witnesses meeting at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Kalamassery, Kerala.

ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar has provided some insights into this development, stating that the individual, Dominic Martin, surrendered at the Kodakara Police Station in Thrissur Rural. Martin claims affiliation with the same group involved in the event but police are actively investigating all aspects of this case.

Kalamassery blasts: Alerts issued in Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu; security stepped up

Speaking to reporters, the ADGP said, "One person has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming that he has done it. His name is Dominic Martin and he claims that he belonged to the same group of sabha. We are verifying it. We are looking into all aspects of this case. The blast took place in the central part of the hall."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police heightened security measures in the national capital following an explosion at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala. Authorities in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country are maintaining a vigilant presence in crowded areas as a precautionary measure.