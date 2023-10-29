ODI World Cup 2023: England Runs Risk Of Missing Out On Champions Trophy Qualification Due To This Reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) England cricket team could be in for a shocker as they could miss out on the Champions Trophy qualification for the next edition which will be played in Pakistan. The change in the format of Champions Trophy qualification has led to nervousness in the England camp.

The new format of Champions Trophy qualification suggests that the top 7 finishing teams in the World Cup will directly participate in the Champions Trophy tournament. Through this format, England runs the risk of missing out on the Champions Trophy qualification. England is currently placed in the last position of the points table in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Jos Buttler-led side has had a terrible going in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they only have one win from 5 games so far. As a result of that, they are sitting at the 10th position of the table with a net run rate of -1.634. Their next games are against India, Australia and Pakistan.

If they don't get in the top 7 till the end of the ODI World Cup 2023, then the England cricket team will have to play the Champions Trophy qualifiers which will prove to be another burden on their already huge cricketing schedule. With the current form of England, it looks like they will have to go through the qualifiers.

The Champions Trophy will be back in the cricketing calendar after a massive gap. However, the upcoming edition will be played in Pakistan in 2025. With ODI cricket on the downside path, the Champions Trophy could prove to be an important tournament for the revival of the format.