Disheartened Bangladesh Fan Hits Himself With Shoe After Disappointing Loss To Netherlands (WATCH)

In the wake of Bangladesh's disheartening loss to the Netherlands in a World Cup match, a devoted fan was captured on camera self-inflicting punishment by using his shoe at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. These Bangladesh supporters had embarked on a brief journey across the border to rally behind their team, which is slated to face Pakistan at the same venue on Tuesday, October 31. As frustration swept over the faces of the Bangladeshi fans, one passionate supporter took out his frustration by striking himself with his own shoe.

The video, which has since gone viral, was shared by a user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Dutch team surprised many by securing their second victory of the tournament, following their earlier upset against South Africa.

Although Bangladesh had the Netherlands in a precarious position at 63-4, they paid dearly for dropping the Netherlands' skipper, Scott Edwards, twice in three balls when he had yet to open his account. Edwards eventually emerged as the top scorer with 68 runs.

In pursuit of a modest 230-run target, Bangladesh faltered and was all out for just 142 runs in 42.2 overs, thanks to the precise Dutch bowling, notably by Paul van Meekeren (4-23) and Bas de Leede (2-25).

Bangladesh currently occupies the ninth position in the 10-team table, with upcoming matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia.

Expressing his disappointment, Bangladesh's captain, Shakib Al Hasan, described the 87-run loss to the Netherlands in Kolkata as the team's worst-ever World Cup performance.

