Goosebumps! Fans Sing Vande Mataram Along With Dazzling Light Show After India's WC Win Over England (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a scintillating ODI World Cup 2023 match, India secured a commanding 100-run victory over England on Sunday, thanks to the extraordinary performances of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami during their initial spells. India's path to victory was paved by Rohit Sharma's resilient 87 runs on a challenging pitch, with this win marking their sixth consecutive triumph in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's remarkable innings of 87 off 101 balls proved pivotal, as most Indian batters struggled on the two-paced pitch. Suryakumar Yadav's contribution of 49 runs in the death overs further bolstered India's total, allowing them to reach 229 for nine.

The real heroes with the ball were Shami, who took 4 wickets for 22 runs, and Bumrah, who claimed 3 wickets for 32 runs. These two spearheads led India to a resounding victory, as the English batsmen once again faced a sorry situation, managing only 129 runs in 34.5 overs, resulting in their fifth loss in six games.

With this defeat, England's chances of reaching the semifinals were virtually extinguished, while India, the only unbeaten team in the competition, moved closer to securing their spot in the next round.

Following this emphatic win, a spectacular light show enthralled fans in Lucknow, with the crowd singing 'Vande Mataram' to celebrate India's win over Jos Buttler and Co.

Given their below-par total, India needed early wickets to exert pressure on the struggling English batting lineup. Bumrah and Shami delivered precisely that, reducing England to 39 for four within the first 10 overs. The powerplay was filled with play-and-miss moments as both bowlers troubled the batsmen with their Test match-length deliveries.

Bumrah, on the verge of a hat-trick, dismissed Dawid Malan and Joe Root in consecutive deliveries, while Shami replicated the feat by getting rid of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Stokes had a momentary lapse in judgment, attempting an ambitious shot only to see his stumps disturbed. Bumrah and Shami's first spell figures were impressive, with 5-1-17-2 and 4-0-5-2, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav further deepened England's woes by dismissing captain Jos Buttler with a stunning delivery that turned sharply to hit the stumps. With England at 81 for six, a comeback seemed highly unlikely.

Despite the dew on the field in the evening, it didn't trouble the Indian bowlers, as they continued to dominate the English side.

Earlier, India had the opportunity to bat first for the first time in the tournament. However, only Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav managed to find their rhythm on the tricky pitch, which had a two-paced wicket, while other Indian batsmen perished trying to force the pace.

The partnership of 91 runs between Rohit and K L Rahul stabilized the innings after India had slumped to 40 for three in the 12th over. Rohit also added crucial runs with Suryakumar, but his dismissal triggered a collapse in the batting order.

England displayed an impressive performance, excelling with both the ball and in the field. Chris Woakes, with 2 wickets for 33 runs, and leggie Adil Rashid, with 2 wickets for 35 runs, were particularly effective. David Willey also contributed with 3 wickets for 45 runs.

On a challenging pitch, Rohit Sharma's masterful innings made all the difference. He used a combination of footwork against both pace and spin bowlers to manufacture boundaries, hitting 10 fours and a couple of sixes. With three key wickets down for just 40 runs, Rohit took on the responsibility of anchoring the innings with remarkable skill.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya, India fielded five bowlers, but R Ashwin remained on the sidelines. A passionate crowd of 46,000 fans rallied behind the home team, creating an electrifying atmosphere at the venue.