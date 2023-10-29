Premier League 2023-24: Debate Surrounds Manchester City's Penalty In The Manchester Derby

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manchester City surged ahead against Manchester United, courtesy of an Erling Haaland penalty at Old Trafford. The penalty decision came after a VAR review, prompted by Rasmus Højlund's holding of Rodri in the penalty area during a free-kick delivery. An intriguing aspect of this incident was the two minutes and 15 seconds that transpired between the occurrence and referee Paul Tierney's visit to the pitchside screen for a closer look.



Notably, this marked City's first penalty at Old Trafford in 31 years and their maiden spot-kick awarded at the venue in the Premier League. The decision has sparked debate, given the frequency of such incidents during set-pieces.

Here are some of the other Tweets:

