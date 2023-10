Automotive Differential Industry: Analysis, Valuation, Trends, And Projections For 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive differential market to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, at 4.7% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive differential is a part of the front and/or rear axle assembly that has an important function in a vehicle by allowing the movement of wheels at various speeds. It is a component of an automotive driveline, that distributes torque and power to the wheels in executing driving operations. The primary function of this system is to deliver proportional RPMs between two connected wheels. Moreover, the sale of differential assemblies is strongly influenced by automotive production activities across the globe. These procurements are completed through contracts and agreements between original equipment manufacturers and differential assemblies' manufacturers.

Procure Complete Research Report-

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030,” The global automotive differential market size was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China led the global automotive differential market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the wide presence of automotive manufacturers across the country.

Asia-Pacific and Europe are leading consumers of automotive differential, and this trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. India is developing at a significant rate, as a result of government initiatives, such as self-reliant India, to boost its manufacturing activities and enhance the outlook for automotive manufacturers.

Request Sample Pages:

The factors, such as increase in penetration of AWD and 4WD vehicles, and rise in demand for commercial vehicles, and lightweight & high-performance automotive components drive the growth of the global automotive differential market. However, increase in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors as well as decrease in production and sales of automotive are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, development of electronically limited- slip differentials, increase in demand from developing countries, and contract/agreement winning are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive advantage while production of electronically limited-slip differentials is expected to supplement the global automotive differential industry growth. These factors, however are expected to provide a better opportunity for the market growth t soon.

The sale of the automotive differential is directly associated with automotive production and sales activities across the globe. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the automotive differential market, owing to commute restrictions and poor financial performance of the market players in 2020. The COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the automotive differential market by delaying supply chains, hampering business growth, generating uncertain demand scenarios, and increasing panic among the customer segments.

The key players profiled in the report are American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (AAM), BorgWarner Inc., Dana Incorporated, Eaton, Hyundai Wia Corporation, JTEKT Corporation, Linamar Corporation, Melrose Industries PLC, Schaeffler Group, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying:

Key Findings Of The Study

By drive type, the all-wheel-drive (AWD) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the IC engine passenger car segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on type, the electronic limited slip differential segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2020, and is projected to lead the market growth and maintain its dominance in the global market.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn