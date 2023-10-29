Bình Dương's Automation Revolution

( MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VIETNAM, October 29 - The event, known as the "Hà Nội Shopping Festival," will run until Sunday on Lê Thái Tổ Street, featuring various enticing experiential and shopping activities, alongside art performances and street music.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.