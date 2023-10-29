A Matter Of Principal By Mandy Davis Hits The Number 1 Spot In Multiple Categories On Amazon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Former school principal turned homeschooling mom Mandy Davis provides a unique perspective on education in her new book.

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a compelling narrative that challenges the norms of traditional education, Mandy Davis's book, "A Matter of Principal ," released on October 25th, has swiftly climbed the charts to become one of the hot new releases on Amazon, hitting the number 1 spot in Education Reform & policy category on Amazon and appearing in Amazon's hot new releases category.Drawing from her deep well of experience as an elementary school principal, Mandy delves into the intricacies of the educational system, shedding light on the gaps and disconnects that many educators and students face within its confines. The book isn't just a retelling of her personal transition from the busy hallways of school administration to the fulfilling world of homeschooling; it's a call to action for families everywhere to consider the heart of education."A Matter of Principal" offers readers an intimate look into Mandy's transformative journey, emphasizing the importance of a more personalized and familial approach to learning. Through a blend of heartfelt personal anecdotes, professional insights, and actionable advice, the book serves as a beacon for parents seeking alternatives to mainstream education and a deeper connection with their children's learning experiences.Early reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive, with readers praising Davis's candidness, depth of knowledge, and unique perspective on education. The success of "A Matter of Principal" is a testament to the current zeitgeist where more parents than ever are seeking diverse and meaningful educational avenues for their children.Mandy Davis says, "This book is an invitation to families and educators alike. It's about reimagining the very fabric of education and recognizing that every child's learning journey is unique and deserving of respect."For those interested in delving into a fresh and insightful take on education and homeschooling, "A Matter of Principal" is now available on Amazon and other major booksellers.To schedule an interview with Mandy Davis or to request a review copy of the book, please contact Mandy Davis at .Book "A Matter of Principal" by Mandy Davis on Amazon .About Mandy Davis:Mandy Davis is a passionate educator, former school principal, and dedicated homeschooling mom. With years of experience in the educational realm, she brings a wealth of knowledge and a unique perspective on the challenges and rewards of both traditional and home-based education. Mandy boasts a following of over 100K on Instagram and recently launched a growing YouTube channel on October 1st. Through her writing, social platforms, and advocacy, she seeks to inspire families to find the best educational fit for their children and to challenge the status quo.Learn more at:

