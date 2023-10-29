'Safer Than Ever Before': Leaders Mark Centenary Of Republic Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish leaders and ministers, including President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan, celebrated the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye on
Sunday, Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency .
“We are experiencing the excitement and pride of reaching the
100th anniversary of our Republic today. I wholeheartedly
congratulate our citizens living in our country and all around the
world on the Oct. 29 Republic Day,” Erdogan said on X.
Erdogan, along with several state dignitaries, later visited
Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of
modern Türkiye, for a ceremony.
"We have tried to protect your legacy properly during our
21-year period of administration, every moment of which was spent
serving our country and nation," he wrote in the Anitkabir
guestbook.
"As an administration that has brought Türkiye together with the
historic moves of investment, we are determined to crown the second
century of our Republic with the Century of Türkiye.
“Our republic is safer than ever before and in safe and
competent hands."
Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Türkiye is "making
efforts to crown the century of a Türkiye with strong words and
effective actions, in line with the faith and efforts demonstrated
by our dear nation."
Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also extended
congratulations as the Turkish Republic entered its 100th year,
saying: "I wish for the Turkish nation, of which I am proud to be a
part, to stand forever."
"On this occasion, I remember with mercy all our heroic martyrs
who sacrificed their lives for our homeland, especially the founder
of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Long live the
Republic, long live the Türkiye Century,” he added.
"From the founding of the Republic of Türkiye to the present
day, under the shadow of our crescent and star flag, we have had
the understanding of being able to sacrifice everything to live as
one nation, and we have upheld our democracy. We will continue to
feel and preserve this spirit in our entire being,” said Vice
President Cevdet Yilmaz.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye "will continue to take
bold and resolute steps for a fairer world as a symbol of peace,
common sense, justice, and trust."
National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, "We are proudly and
excitedly celebrating the 100th anniversary of our Republic, which
was established at the end of the Turkish Independence War led by
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with heroism and sacrifice to protect
our noble nation's homeland, flag, independence, and national and
spiritual values."
The Turkish Defense Ministry, in a separate message, said:
“Happy 100th Anniversary of our Republic! We remember with
gratitude and respect the founder of our Republic and our Supreme
Commander, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as all the heroes of
our Turkish War of Independence.
“We will continue to work with all our might to reach the level
of contemporary civilizations that Ataturk pointed out and to stand
together as one in the Türkiye Century with 85 million people."
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107324896
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.