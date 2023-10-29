'Safer Than Ever Before': Leaders Mark Centenary Of Republic Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish leaders and ministers, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, celebrated the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye on Sunday, Azernews reports citing the Anadolu Agency .

“We are experiencing the excitement and pride of reaching the 100th anniversary of our Republic today. I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens living in our country and all around the world on the Oct. 29 Republic Day,” Erdogan said on X.

Erdogan, along with several state dignitaries, later visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, for a ceremony.

"We have tried to protect your legacy properly during our 21-year period of administration, every moment of which was spent serving our country and nation," he wrote in the Anitkabir guestbook.

"As an administration that has brought Türkiye together with the historic moves of investment, we are determined to crown the second century of our Republic with the Century of Türkiye.

“Our republic is safer than ever before and in safe and competent hands."

Parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Türkiye is "making efforts to crown the century of a Türkiye with strong words and effective actions, in line with the faith and efforts demonstrated by our dear nation."

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also extended congratulations as the Turkish Republic entered its 100th year, saying: "I wish for the Turkish nation, of which I am proud to be a part, to stand forever."

"On this occasion, I remember with mercy all our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our homeland, especially the founder of our Republic, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Long live the Republic, long live the Türkiye Century,” he added.

"From the founding of the Republic of Türkiye to the present day, under the shadow of our crescent and star flag, we have had the understanding of being able to sacrifice everything to live as one nation, and we have upheld our democracy. We will continue to feel and preserve this spirit in our entire being,” said Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Türkiye "will continue to take bold and resolute steps for a fairer world as a symbol of peace, common sense, justice, and trust."

National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said, "We are proudly and excitedly celebrating the 100th anniversary of our Republic, which was established at the end of the Turkish Independence War led by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with heroism and sacrifice to protect our noble nation's homeland, flag, independence, and national and spiritual values."

The Turkish Defense Ministry, in a separate message, said: “Happy 100th Anniversary of our Republic! We remember with gratitude and respect the founder of our Republic and our Supreme Commander, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as all the heroes of our Turkish War of Independence.

“We will continue to work with all our might to reach the level of contemporary civilizations that Ataturk pointed out and to stand together as one in the Türkiye Century with 85 million people."