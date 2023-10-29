Azerbaijani Ambassador Meets President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Türkiye Rashad Mammadov has taken part in the reception of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Today, ambassador Rashad Mammadov took part in a reception held at the Presidential Complex of the Republic of Türkiye and conveyed congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic," the Azerbaijani Embassy wrote on its page on X.