G7 Ministers Condemn Russia's War Against Ukraine, Strikes On Grain Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The trade ministers of the Group of Seven members states condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the ongoing destruction of its grain infrastructure.

That's according to a joint statement of the ministers following the two-day talks in Osaka (Japan), Ukrinform reports with reference to Kyodo News .

The G7 ministers said they "condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine" launched in February 2022.

They criticized Russia's destruction of the Ukrainian grain export infrastructure during its invasion of the country, and Moscow's decision in July to "unilaterally" terminate its participation in an agreement allowing major grain exporter Ukraine to resume shipments of foodstuffs safely through the Black Sea.

The G7 ministers "support the right of Ukraine to continue to export its agricultural products through the most optimal routes," they said.

The G7 trade ministers also“strongly call for the immediate repeal of measures that unnecessarily restrict trade, including the newly introduced import restrictions on Japanese food products.”

China and Russia recently suspended imports of Japanese seafood over Tokyo's dumping of water from the Fukushima 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, which suffered from the 2011 tsunami.

Discussions at the two-day summit in Osaka also focused on China's economic coercion and anti-competitive practices and the need to reduce dependence on Chinese and Russian imports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the G7 statement on the ban on the import of Russian diamonds is expected to be released by the end of this month. It will be followed by a proposal for the 12th package of Russia sanctions. The package of sanctions against the aggressor state may include measures against the Russian diamond industry, in coordination with other G7 partners, as well as additional measures to counter attempts by third countries to evade European sanctions.

Photo: Kyodo