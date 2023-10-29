Air Defenses Activated In Kyiv Region After Russian Recon Drone Spotted

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense forces may soon engage an air target over Kyiv region.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
"Kyiv region: air defense forces will likely be engaging a reconnaissance UAV," the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted all five Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones Russia launched overnight Sunday.
