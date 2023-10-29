Ukraine Mulls Finds For Breaking Curfew

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, that lays down fines for curfew violations.

This was reported by the parliament press service , Ukrinform saw.

The report says Bill No. 10195 was developed jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police.

The purpose of the draft law is to prosecute curfew violations and breaches of light dimming mandate (for entities) under martial law.

The bill proposes that fines be introduced for individuals in the range from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000, and for entities – from UAH 51,000 to UAH 102,000.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, chief of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, believes the introduction of fines for curfew violations will give law enforcement officers more leverage to respond to regulation breaches.