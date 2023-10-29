Egypt, Belgium Urge Urgent Aid Access To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Belgium affirmed on Sunday the importance of reaching a truce to provide security for civilians and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza immediately.

This came during the meeting of Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry with his visiting Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, said the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

The meeting aims to discuss and coordinate ways to handle military escalation in Gaza, and ways to contain the situation by coordinating international efforts.

The statement said that both sides exchanged visions of the situation on the field in Gaza and the desperate need to find access for relief supplies.

They also discussed the surrounding risks of conflict expansion and the need to combine all international efforts to prevent that from happening, it said.

It added that Shoukry praised Belgium's support for the Arab call to reach an immediate truce in Gaza at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting to stop the killing of innocent civilians.

The Belgian foreign minister affirmed her country's full awareness of the magnitude of the challenges facing Egypt as a result of this crisis and her aspiration to listen to Egypt's vision regarding ways to support the Palestinian cause and revive the peace process, it continued.

She said that Egypt has always been a leader in efforts to achieve peace in the region and has long experience in supporting efforts to achieve peace and mediate between both Palestinian and Israeli sides, it added

The statement noted that the two ministers agreed to continue to watch the developments in Gaza closely to continue coordinating efforts to achieve peace. (end)

