Gaza Death Toll Up To 8,005 - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The death toll of Palestinian martyrs killed in Israeli occupation airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has passed 8,005, including 3,324 children, 2,062 women and 460 old people, Palestinian Ministry of Health said Sunday.

In addition, more than 20,242 Palestinians have been injured in the Israeli occupation aggressions on the enclave, the ministry's spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra told a news conference.

The Israeli occupation has committed 56 massacres over the last few yours, claiming the lives of 302 martyrs, mostly those who have recently moved to south Gaza, he added. (end)

wab









MENAFN29102023000071011013ID1107324887