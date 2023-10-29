Arab League, Belgium Reject Displacing Gaza People To Neighboring Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab League and Belgium expressed rejection of the Israeli 'Transfer Plan" and displacing Gaza citizens to neighboring countries as well as the forced displacement practiced by the Israeli occupation.

In a statement on Sunday, the League said that this came during the meeting of the League's Secretary General Ahmad Aboul Gheit with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Hadja Lahbib.

Aboul Gheit expressed gratitude to the Belgian Minister for her country's stand regarding the Palestinian cause, including Belgium's vote on the UN General Assembly's Arab-drafted resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce" in Gaza.

He strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression and the collective punishment implemented by the occupation army including bombing hospitals and cutting off communications completely off the Gaza Strip, to isolate them while striking innocent civilians, most of whom are women and children.

Both sides agreed on the need for the international community to carry out tasks to save and protect civilians, and observe international humanitarian law. (end)

