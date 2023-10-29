Israel's Continued Gaza Destruction Coincides With World Population Day-NCHR

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra)-National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) stressed necessity of joint Arab action in development and population fields, which are linked to all human rights, and collectively constitute a basic pillar of the right to an adequate and appropriate living standard, as approved by international human rights standards.In a statement on Sunday, on the occasion of Arab Day of Population and Development, NCHR said work should focus on joint human solidarity towards achieving sustainable development goals.This effort aims to eliminate poverty and hunger, provide good health, well-being, education, clean water, decent work, and establish sustainable local cities, reduce climate change and launch peace and justice, which would lead to achieving the ultimate goal of ensuring that "No One is Left Behind," the centre noted.NCHR also said World Population Day and its noble goals, coincided with Israel's heinous aggression and war, in its capacity as the occupying authority, against Gaza Strip.The centre added that Israel continues to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinian population, practice systematic genocide of Gaza people and attempt to achieve forced transfer, destroy residential buildings and hospitals, damage schools and infrastructure."The occupation also denied entry of aid, food, water, relief and medical materials, fuel, and all needs that represent the minimum requirements for the lives of residents, families, and children, in clear and flagrant violation of all international agreements and charters, and the requirements of the sustainable development goals, far from common values and human solidarity," NCHR said.Additionally, the NCHR called on the international community to take the necessary measures to stop aggression against Gaza Strip, and build on United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution to call for an immediate and permanent truce.NCHR also urged steps to stop hostilities, provide basic goods and services to civilians in the Gaza Strip, provide immediate and safe access to aid, abolish Israeli order to evacuate Palestinian civilians, reject any attempts at forced transfer, and respect civilian facilities, including hospitals, schools, and workshop places.