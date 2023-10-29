Hamas representative reveals conditions for hostages' release

(MENAFN) A senior member of Hamas, Basem Naim, disclosed the conditions under which the group could release hostages currently held in Gaza. Speaking during a delegation visit to Moscow, Naim emphasized that Hamas's ability to gather crucial information about the hostages' identities is hindered by the continuous Israeli airstrikes and a communication blockade within Gaza.



Naim explained that the captured individuals are dispersed across different locations within the enclave, making it challenging for Hamas to compile a comprehensive list of hostages. He reiterated the group's longstanding call for a ceasefire, which would provide an opportunity to collect the necessary information effectively.



Additionally, Naim clarified that some individuals reported to be in Hamas's custody are not actually located in the Gaza Strip, further complicating the situation. He confirmed that Hamas receives inquiries about potential hostages from various sources and communicates these requests to individuals on the ground.



While Naim asserted that Hamas has been prepared to release all hostages from the outset, he emphasized that certain security conditions must be met for this to occur. However, he did not elaborate on the specific requirements for hostage release.



Regarding the well-being of the hostages, Naim stated that Hamas has made concerted efforts to keep them alive. He expressed concern that approximately 50 hostages may have lost their lives in the Israeli bombardments. Naim pointed out the extensive destruction caused by the Israeli military, highlighting the thousands of houses bombed without prior warning.



As the conflict in Gaza persists, Naim's revelations shed light on the intricate challenges faced by Hamas in managing the situation and highlights the urgent need for a ceasefire to address the hostage crisis effectively.



