(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico expressed strong reservations about the substantial financial support allocated to Ukraine by the European Union (European Union), stating that Ukraine is among the most corrupt nations globally. Fico's remarks, made following an European Union summit in Brussels, cast doubt on the effectiveness and accountability of the European Union's unprecedented financial aid to Kiev.



In particular, Fico raised questions about the allocation of an additional EUR50 billion (USD52.9 billion) to Ukraine in the European Union's proposed budget. He questioned whether such funding had truly influenced the outcome of the conflict, highlighting concerns over the potential misuse of resources. While Fico committed to increasing Slovakia's contribution to the European Union over the next four years, he stressed the condition that the funds should be safeguarded against embezzlement by Ukraine.



Addressing assembled journalists, Fico emphasized the need for guarantees to prevent European funds, including those from Slovakia, from falling into the wrong hands in Ukraine, given its reputation for corruption. He pointed out that the European Union lacked a concrete "peace plan," and criticized the lack of coherence among member countries' leaders in determining the way forward.



Fico argued that a carte blanche approach to funding Ukraine would face significant resistance within Slovakia, particularly if substantial sums were disbursed without yielding tangible results. He highlighted the financial challenges faced by Slovakia, emphasizing the delicate state of public finances and the need for careful allocation of resources.



The prime minister's statements underscore the complex dynamics surrounding European Union financial support for Ukraine, with concerns over corruption and accountability playing a central role in shaping the discourse. As the situation continues to evolve, discussions on funding allocation and its impact on Ukraine's path forward remain subjects of critical importance within the European Union.



MENAFN29102023000045015687ID1107324867