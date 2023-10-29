Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations emerge in central London

(MENAFN) A substantial assembly of pro-Palestinian demonstrators has flooded the streets of central London, fervently advocating for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. Videos capturing the magnitude of the event have rapidly circulated on various social media platforms.



The rally, reportedly coordinated by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, followed an official route commencing at Victoria Embankment and culminating at Parliament Square, as indicated on the campaign's Facebook page. Tens of thousands of protesters congregated not only in the capital but also in various locations across the country, vehemently condemning Israel's offensive in Gaza and demanding an urgent halt to the violence, as reported by the BBC. The metropolitan police force deployed over 1,000 officers across London in response to the sizable demonstrations.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in a statement issued on Wednesday, urged the release of hostages held by Hamas following their unexpected attack on Israel on October 7. He additionally emphasized the necessity for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. Sunak clarified, however, that creating a safer environment, distinct from an outright ceasefire, is imperative for these actions to materialize.



Since the audacious assault by the Palestinian militant group, which resulted in over 1,400 casualties and the abduction of more than 200 individuals, Gaza has endured relentless airstrikes and a complete blockade enforced by Israel. According to Palestinian authorities, the death toll within the enclave has surpassed 7,000, with approximately 3,000 of them being children.



Despite reports of a collapsing healthcare system in Gaza, Israel has continued its military operations in the densely populated area. On Friday, Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced an expansion of ground operations in Gaza, building upon the intensity of attacks witnessed in recent days.



