Erdogan denounces Israeli actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to present evidence of what he referred to as Israeli war crimes in Gaza to the global community. Initially positioning himself as a potential mediator, Erdogan has since voiced strong support for Hamas, characterizing them as "freedom fighters."



During a rally in Istanbul, Erdogan condemned Israel's operation in Gaza, asserting that it amounted to an "open, vicious massacre" rather than a defensive measure. He criticized Western leaders for not advocating for a ceasefire despite what he described as Israel's 22 days of blatant war crimes. Erdogan emphasized that Turkey is actively gathering information to present Israel as a war criminal on the world stage.



According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, over 7,000 Palestinians, including nearly 3,000 children, have lost their lives in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since the onset of the current conflict. The situation escalated dramatically when Israeli forces intensified their bombardment on the strip before deploying troops and tanks into the area.



The Israeli air campaign was initiated in response to a raid by Hamas fighters on Israeli towns and villages near the Gaza border on October 7. This incident resulted in approximately 1,400 casualties and around 250 individuals taken hostage.



Initially, Erdogan expressed readiness for various forms of mediation, including prisoner exchanges, if requested by the involved parties. While he initially called for restraint on both sides, his focus gradually shifted towards Israel in the subsequent weeks.



Erdogan further criticized Israel's siege of Gaza, which prevented vital resources such as food, water, medicine, and electricity from reaching the enclave. He also accused Israel of committing "genocide" against the Palestinian population in a statement made last week.



MENAFN29102023000045015687ID1107324861