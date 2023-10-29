Israeli defense minister declares shift to ‘new phase’ in conflict

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has declared a transition to a "new phase in the war" in the ongoing conflict with Palestinian armed groups, particularly Hamas. Gallant emphasized that ground operations in Gaza would persist until further directives are issued.



Throughout Friday night and into Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes conducted extensive airstrikes on Gaza, complemented by a substantial incursion of ground troops and armored units into the Palestinian enclave. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the destruction of over 150 underground tunnels and bunkers utilized by Hamas. Columns of tanks and troops also engaged militants associated with the group.



Speaking on Saturday, Gallant underscored the comprehensive nature of the Israeli offensive. "The ground in Gaza shook. We attacked above and below the ground, we attacked terrorist operatives at all levels, in all places," he asserted. Gallant reaffirmed that similar operations in Gaza would persist until further instructions were given.



During a briefing on Saturday morning, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that the troops deployed into Gaza the previous night were still actively engaged in combat operations.



The IDF also reported the targeted killing of two high-ranking Hamas officials in separate airstrikes. Asem Abu Rakaba, responsible for air defense within Hamas, and Rateb Abu Sahiban, a naval commander for the group, were among those reportedly neutralized.



In response, Hamas claimed that its fighters had ambushed Israeli forces on Friday, inflicting significant casualties on the attackers. The group issued a separate statement on Saturday, indicating ongoing engagements with Israeli troops near the northeastern Gaza town of Beit Hanoun and the central enclave refugee camp of al-Bureij.



As the conflict escalates, the international community closely watches the evolving situation, with profound implications for the region's stability and the prospects for a lasting resolution.



