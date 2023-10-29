Congressman enters not guilty plea on ten felony charges amidst expulsion threat

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, Republican Congressman George Santos pleaded not guilty to a range of charges, including identity theft, embezzlement, and wire fraud, during his appearance at the United States District Court in Central Islip, New York on Friday. The New York representative, who made history as the first openly gay Republican elected to the House in 2022, is now facing the looming threat of expulsion from the House of Representatives, with a decision expected as early as next week.



Santos's legal troubles stem from allegations that he unlawfully appropriated the identities of campaign donors, accumulating thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on their credit cards. Furthermore, he stands accused of misappropriating funds from his own company and collaborating with his former campaign manager, who has already pleaded guilty to her involvement in the alleged scheme. This purported collaboration involved falsifying campaign donation records to qualify for financial support from the Republican Party.



Earlier this year in May, Santos had already been indicted on 13 federal charges, which included counts of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House. Among the litany of accusations, Santos was alleged to have established a sham company to solicit "campaign contributions," which he then diverted for personal expenses, including luxury clothing.



Despite facing these mounting legal challenges, the embattled representative has affirmed his intention to seek re-election in 2024, pledging to vigorously contest the charges. He has expressed determination to battle the allegations "until the bitter end."



As the legal proceedings continue, Santos's political future hangs in the balance, with the possibility of expulsion from the House of Representatives looming large. The case is poised to have far-reaching implications, not only for Santos personally, but also for the broader political landscape.



