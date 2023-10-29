Palestinian Health Ministry Wants International Community To Put Pressure On Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The spokesperson of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has urged the international community to put pressure on the Israeli army to stop targeting health infrastructures while calling on Egypt to open the Rafah border crossing.

“We asked the international community to stop the Israeli aggression and attacks against displaced people on medical aid,” Ashraf al-Qudra said, adding the hospital's operations were severely hampered by the presence of thousands of displaced people sheltering there.

“We ask our brothers in Egypt to reopen the Rafah crossing and to let it work in order to have regular medical assistance.

Since the start of the war, 87 trucks were allowed in. By comparison, about 100 used to enter every day prior to the conflict.