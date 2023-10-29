Elon Musk extends Starlink internet access to Gaza

(MENAFN) Tech magnate Elon Musk has announced his intention to provide satellite internet connectivity to "internationally recognized aid organizations" in Gaza through his Starlink network. This pledge comes in the wake of a severe Israeli bombardment on Friday, which resulted in a complete breakdown of phone and internet services in the enclave.



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Musk revealed that SpaceX's Starlink division would step in to offer essential connectivity to the besieged territory. While there are reportedly existing Starlink terminals in Gaza, Musk clarified in a separate post that none of these devices had yet attempted to establish communication with the satellite network. He added that it remains unclear who holds authority over ground links in Gaza, but confirmed that no terminal in the area had yet sought a connection.



The impact of the Israeli airstrikes on Friday night was profound, resulting in a widespread internet and cell phone service outage. Gaza's largest telecommunications operator, Paltel, lamented the complete destruction of its infrastructure due to the relentless bombing. This catastrophic event preceded the deployment of Israeli ground forces into the enclave.



Paltel further stated, "The intense bombing in the last hour caused the destruction of all remaining international routes linking Gaza to the outside world." This disruption left news agencies and humanitarian organizations unable to reach their personnel on the ground. Both the United Nations children's agency and Doctors Without Borders reported a lack of communication from their employees. Additionally, RT Arabic experienced temporary difficulties in contacting its correspondents and photographers in Gaza.



As the situation continues to unfold, Elon Musk's commitment to extending Starlink's reach to Gaza is poised to provide a crucial lifeline for aid organizations and facilitate vital communication in the midst of this crisis.



