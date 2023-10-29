10 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes Northern Gaza

Gaza, Oct. 29 (Petra) - 10 Palestinian citizens were killed and others were injured by Israeli occupation airstrikes on an inhabited house west of Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza Strip, "Petra" correspondent reported.Additionally, three civil defense workers were injured after Israeli jets shelled their crew, while evacuating wounded people from a house that was bombed south of Gaza City.Occupation forces also fired artillery shells on areas adjacent to Turkish Hospital, south of the coastal enclave, the correspondent added.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.