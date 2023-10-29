RCJA Lauds Jordan-Drafted UNGA Resolution To Hold Israel Accountable

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -Based on the King's directives, Jordan's diplomacy was active in mobilizing an international position that contributes to pressuring Israel to stop its war and daily violations, Secretary General of the Royal Committee for Jerusalem Affairs (RCJA) Abdullah Kanaan, said.Kanaan added that Amman's diplomacy succeeded in endorsing Jordan-drafted UN General Assembly resolution (UNGA) resolution, which calls for an immediate, permanent and continuous humanitarian truce.In a statement to "Petra" on Sunday, he noted the resolution remains an expression of the international will to reject the tragic violations against civilians in Gaza, in light of the Security Council's failure more than once during the past weeks to take a similar step to achieve security and peace.Kanaan stressed importance of collective international positions, including the UNGA's resolution to reject Israel's practices and demand it to stop its unacceptable violations against the Palestinian people.These stances, he noted, can be built upon in forming an international lobby to pressure Israel and its supporters.Kanaan affirmed the UNGA's resolution reflects world aspirations to achieve just peace to the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination, and enhance international awareness of primacy of the Palestinian cause, as a foundation of world peace and security, amid concerns of expansion of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict regionally and globally.Additionally, he stressed importance of Jordan's efforts that led to endorsing the UNGA's resolution to continue global pressure on Israel to comply with international legitimacy.