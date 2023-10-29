WHO Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 29 (Petra) -- Director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday called for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, protection of health facilities and humanitarian workers, sustained connectivity, and to work towards lasting peace."Ghebreyesus said that hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, adding that more health supplies are needed."We managed to hear back from all our colleagues in Gaza this morning. They said the last two nights were extremely tense with a lot of air strikes without fuel, water, electricity, connectivity and safe shelter to evacuate to," he pointed out.