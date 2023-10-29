Israeli army expands Gaza procedures as hostage talks stall

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Israeli military has escalated its ground operations in Gaza, following a deadlock in talks aimed at securing the release of hostages held by the Palestinian armed group, Hamas. Sources reported this move, stating that over 200 individuals, including both soldiers and civilians, remain in Hamas' custody.



According to Israeli officials, the decision to intensify the conflict was endorsed by the war cabinet on Thursday evening. With negotiations reportedly failing to yield results, the Israel Defense Forces announced the advancement of both air and ground operations in Gaza.



Contrasting viewpoints emerged regarding the progress of the negotiations. The Times of Israel, citing a senior official, conveyed the belief that Hamas has been prolonging the hostage discussions as a tactic to delay an anticipated offensive in Gaza. The source also indicated a lack of breakthrough in sight.



However, CNN offered a different perspective, citing a source familiar with the negotiation process. According to this source, there has been significant headway in the talks. While some issues remain unresolved, discussions are ongoing with a sense of cautious optimism.



Notably, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian disclosed on Thursday that Hamas, known for its close ties with Tehran, expressed readiness to release civilian prisoners.



Additionally, various media reports have suggested that the Biden administration has been encouraging Israel to postpone its ground offensive to allow for more time to secure the release of hostages.



As the situation continues to unfold, the international community closely monitors the evolving dynamics in the region, with particular attention to the progress of negotiations and the impact of the expanded Israeli operations in Gaza.





