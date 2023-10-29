Former VP suspends 2024 presidential campaign

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, former United States Vice President Mike Pence has announced the suspension of his 2024 presidential campaign, revealing that the timing is not conducive to his candidacy. Pence, who represented the Republican Party's establishment faction, faced challenges in garnering support from skeptical conservative voters due to his unequivocal backing of Ukraine. This announcement came during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas.



Pence's political trajectory saw him distance himself from his former ally, Donald Trump, particularly in the aftermath of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot. Transforming from a loyal confidant to one of Trump's most vocal critics, Pence officially launched his campaign in June, pledging to steer the party towards a "commonsense conservative agenda."



For Pence, this agenda entailed domestic spending cuts and amplified funding for the Ukrainian conflict—a neoconservative stance that ultimately estranged some Republican constituents. This discord became evident when former Fox News host Tucker Carlson openly criticized Pence at a conservative conference in July. Carlson expressed incredulity at Pence's focus on Ukrainian military hardware, juxtaposed against pressing domestic issues such as economic challenges, rising suicide rates, and escalating public disorder.



As the audience applauded Carlson's remarks, Pence seemed to underscore that these domestic concerns were not his primary focus. The decision to suspend his presidential campaign marks a significant development in the political landscape, leaving observers to contemplate the future trajectory of both Pence and the Republican Party.





