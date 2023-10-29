Five Civilians Injured In Russia's Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three women and two men have been injured in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region over the past day.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russian troops have attacked communities in the Beryslav, Kakhovka and Kherson districts. In Kozatske, a woman, 67, was injured. Another woman, 60, and a man, 41, received injuries in Ivanivka. In the Korabelnyi district, a woman, 82, was injured, and a man, 53, received serious injuries,” the report states.

Additionally, a police car was damaged in Russia's air strike on Beryslav. Law enforcement officers remained unharmed.

The enemy shelling also affected over 20 houses, shops, cars, office premises, administrative buildings, and a school.

A reminder that, during a nationwide telethon earlier today, Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk stated that, over the past day, Russians had dropped 32 guided bombs on the Kherson region.