Norway Ready To Help With Treatment, Rehabilitation Of Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway is ready to provide assistance to Ukraine with the treatment and rehabilitation of the Ukrainian military.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry on Telegram , following a meeting between Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko and State Secretary at the Ministry of Justice and Public Security of the Kingdom of Norway Even Eriksen in Vilnius, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Eriksen, Norwegian hospitals are ready to help the Ukrainian military. Additionally, Ukrainian health facilities can count on modern equipment supplies from their Norwegian colleagues.

In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the protection of critical infrastructure objects and border security issues.

Despite a significant distance between the two countries, Norway is ready to assist Ukraine in strategic areas, as it also feels the threat from the Russian Federation, namely in the context of enemy spies and the deployment of Russian troops on the common border in the Arctic.

The parties also touched upon the resilience of Ukraine's energy infrastructure and humanitarian demining efforts.