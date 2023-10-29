Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Economic Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Astana Aghalar Atamoghlanov has
met with the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek
Kuantyrov.
"Ambassador Aghalar Atamoghlanov held a meeting with the
Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The
positive dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan
in various sectors of the economy were emphasized, and confidence
was expressed that economic ties between our countries will
continue to strengthen," the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan
said.
Strengthening the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade and economic
partnership is of particular importance. Investment is one of the
important areas of co-operation. More than 150 commercial
institutions with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan in the
spheres of agriculture, industry, construction, trade, transport
and services.
The sides exchanged views on prospects for developing economic
relations, increasing trade turnover, attracting investment and
expanding cooperation in transport and transit.
MENAFN29102023000195011045ID1107324778
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.